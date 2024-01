MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel expects that production of metals in the midterm will remain at a level close to 2023, Senior Vice President of the Russian Mining and Metals Company told reporters.

"According to our forecast, the production level of metals in the midterm will be close to the current level (2023)," Sergey Stepanov said.

The current period is the most suitable to repair major units to achieve higher production output later, the senior executive added.