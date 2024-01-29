Geopolitical risks to continue affecting Norilsk Nickel’s operations — senior executive

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Geopolitical risks are expected to continue having their adverse effect on operations of Norilsk Nickel, Senior Vice President of the Russian Mining and Metals Company told reporters.

"We expect that risks related to the adverse geopolitical background will remain in 2024 and will have a negative impact on our operations," Sergey Stepanov said.

The import substitution policy is also bearing fruit; the company was testing and gradually commissioning mining equipment from new suppliers throughout 2023, he added.