Russia increases salt output by 10.5% to 848,000 tons in 2023

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The volume of edible salt production in Russia in 2023 increased by 10.5% compared to 2022 and amounted to 848,000 tons, Rusprodsoyuz association told TASS.

"Russia’s production of edible salt in 2023 amounted to 848,000 tons, which is 10.5% higher than the level of 2022. A year earlier, the total production of Russian edible salt reached 768,000 tons," the statement said.

It was emphasized that existing production volumes, increasing production capacity in recent years, and the establishment of new production facilities allow for not only full coverage of the home market, but also increased exports to China, Mongolia, and other friendly nations.

"The increased production of salt in our country has resulted in even more rivalry in this business than in 2022. There are currently five table salt makers in Russia, who have raised production by 10.5% and are planning to increase production by another 43%. In addition to these salt suppliers from the CIS nations, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus, are active on the Russian market," Dmitry Leonov, deputy chairman of the board of the Rusprodsoyuz association said.

He also stated that due to intense competition, salt prices in Russia remained virtually unchanged over the past year.