China’s oil imports from Russia up 24% in January-September to almost 80 mln tons

BEIJING, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil supplies to China rose by 24.4% in January-September 2023 year-on-year to 79.9 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms oil imports from Russia to China fell by 2.3% in the reporting period year-on-year to $43.6 bln.

Russia still ranked first among oil suppliers to the People’s Republic of China, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

In September, China’s oil imports from Russia equaled 8.7 mln tons, down by 17% month-on-month.