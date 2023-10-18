Russia accounts for 75% of global nuclear power exports — Russian Energy Agency official

BANGKOK, October 18. /TASS/. Russia provides 75% of all nuclear power exports worldwide, laying the basis for the nuclear power sector infrastructure in those countries where Russian nuclear power specialists have a presence, Russian Energy Agency Director General Alexey Kulapin said during the Asia-Pacific Energy Week event in Bangkok.

"Further development of low-emission electricity generation based on nuclear power and hydropower is anticipated. We are also proactively cooperating with other countries on the issue of expanding the use of nuclear power. Overall, Russia provides 75% of all global exports of nuclear power plants. An increase in foreign projects has been seen, in particular due to the [issue of] safety parameters," Kulapin noted.

"Not a single serious safety violation has been registered at Russian-built nuclear power plants over the last 25 years, while one of Russia’s main competitive advantages in the development of the nuclear energy sector consists in [the Russian nuclear power sector’s] comprehensive, systemic approach. Russian specialists provide [expertise] not just for the construction of power plants but also for training the relevant personnel and providing maintenance support. They essentially lay the basis for an entirely new industry sector in those countries where they have a presence," he added.