Russian budget deficit reaching $16.8 bln in 9M 2023 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated to be 1.7 trillion rubles ($16.8 bln) in January - September 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to the preliminary estimate, federal budget revenues in January - September 2023 totaled 19,734 bln rubles ($195.5 bln), which corresponds to the volume of revenues received in the like period of 2022," the ministry informed.

Federal budget expenditures over nine months of this year totaled 21.432 trillion rubles ($212.3 bln), up 9.7% year on year.