New car sales on the rise in Russia in September 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. New car sales in Russia surged by 2.5 times in September 2023 year on year to 110,400 units, the Autostat analytical agency said.

717,300 new cars were sold in total in January - September 2023, which is 51.1% higher than in the like period of 2022.

"As of the end of September 2023, 110,358 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.5 times higher than in the same month of the last year," the agency said.

Russia’s Avtovaz tops the list of car sales in September 2023, with almost 35,000 cars sold as of the end of the reporting month. Sales during nine months of this year reached 225,600 vehicles.

China’s Chery ranks second with 12,100 cars sold in September and 83,400 - over nine months of this year. Haval, another Chinese automaker, is third. The company sold 11,000 cars in September and 69,200 automobiles in January - September 2023.