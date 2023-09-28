Share of rubles in Russian exports totals 41% in July — minister

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The share of rubles in Russian exports totaled 41% in July, while in August and September it may grow even higher, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at a plenary session of the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The share of rubles in exports amounted to 41% in July, while in August and September I think this figure will rise even higher. The share of rubles in imports equaled 30%," he said.

This year, the Moscow Financial Forum is headlined 'In Search for a New Balance: Russian Financial and Economic System during Worldwide Transformation.' The first Moscow Financial Forum took place on September 23, 2016, and since then experts traditionally meet every September to address the most pressing current issues and come up with effective solutions for Russia's economic base.

