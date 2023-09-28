Gazprom resumes pumping via Power of Siberia after planned maintenance

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Gazprom has resumed gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline to China after completion of annual scheduled maintenance works, the holding said in a statement.

"Scheduled maintenance works on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline have been completed. Transportation of gas was resumed today as planned," the statement reads. Maintenance works were held from September 21 to 27.

In accordance with the gas purchase and sale agreement along the eastern route between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year: in spring and autumn.

Russia exported 15.5 bln cubic meters of gas via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China in 2022. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Russian gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia were expected at 22 bln cubic meters in 2023.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia. Its export capacity is 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. In 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed a $400 bln agreement on Russian gas supplies to China for the next 30 years. The first pipeline supplies began in December 2019. The plan is to reach the projected capacity in 2025.