Gazprom Neft almost completely switches to yuan and rubles in export settlements

TYUMEN, September 20. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has almost completely switched to yuan and rubles in export settlements for oil and oil products, but does not use rupees, the company’s CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"No. We don’t use rupees. We mainly use yuan and rubles. We have virtually moved away from payments in dollars and euros," he said.

Dyukov further stated that the corporation has no issues with withdrawing foreign currency earnings. "We don't have this issue. All the revenue we receive from sales of our exported oil and oil products, we receive in a short period of time," stated Gazprom Neft's CEO.