Putin issues instructions to support artificial intelligence research centers up to 2030

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued instructions to provide support for research centers conducting work in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) up to 2030, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

"The Russian Government is to provide by 2030 for the implementation of measures in support of the operations of research centers in the area of artificial intelligence, with a focus on their need to conduct research on optimizing algorithms for machine learning and computational processes, including those pertaining to the development of big language models and generative artificial intelligence technologies," the Kremlin statement said.

Such support measures are to be provided with annual financing from the federal budget. The president is to receive relevant reports, first by December 1 and then subsequently on an annual basis.

The president also ordered that extra measures be taken to increase the level of AI competences for specialists in key sectors of the economy and social sphere as well as specialists in public and municipal administration.