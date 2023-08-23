Export of Russian electronics may reach $15.3 bln by 2035 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The volume of exports of Russian electronics may reach $7.2 billion by 2024, $12.02 billion by 2030 and $15.3 billion by 2035, the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS on Wednesday. The ministry referred to the strategy for the development of the manufacturing industry of the Russian Federation until 2030 and for the period until 2035.

"The target values for the indicators of the development of the electronics industry until 2035 are: <...> the volume of exports of Russian electronic products (cumulative total) until 2024 is $7.17 billion, $12.02 billion until 2030, $15, 3 billion until 2035," the ministry said.

According to the strategy, the share of Russian radio-electronic products in terms of revenue in the total volume of the domestic market will be at least 27% by 2024, at least 70% by 2030, and at least 75% by 2035.

As the ministry noted, the electronics industry in Russia is mainly focused on the domestic market. Thus, exports in the total output account for 22.75%; in 2022, products worth $5.57 billion were exported, which is only 1.5% up year-on-year. The share of domestic producers on the domestic market is 34.7%.