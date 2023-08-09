Imports from Russia to US rise to $503 mln in May — Russian Consul General in Houston

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. Imports of Russian products to the US rose to $503 mln in May from $215 mln in April, Alexander Zakharov, Russian Consul General in Houston, told TASS.

"Imports of goods to the US from Russia rose to $503 mln this May. To compare, in April they amounted to $215 mln, mainly due to inorganic chemicals. Of course, the figures absolutely do not meet either the potential or the possibilities of the Russian and American sides," he said, adding that the concern of the US business is understandable, and that large US companies would like to resume cooperation with Russia.