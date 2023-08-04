Aeroflot to offer more frequent flights to Male, capital of tourist hot spot Maldives

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Aeroflot will increase its weekly flights to Male, capital of the Maldives, from four to seven starting October 1, and will add three more flights effective November 1, Russia’s flag carrier said.

"Aeroflot will increase the rate of flights from Moscow to Male in the coming winter season. The frequency of SU320/321 flights will rise from four times per week to seven starting from October 1. Extra SU324/SU325 flights will be introduced starting from November 1 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The frequency of flights will eventually stand at ten flights per week. Tickets for the added flights are now on sale," Aeroflot said.

The Russian airline said earlier today it would also increase flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to three per week starting from September 9.