Scientific expedition to survey Yamal water bodies

TASS, July 24. Experts of the Scientific Center for Arctic Studies will assess quality of surface waters and conditions of protected water areas in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the regional government's press service said.

"Results of the studies will be used in planning nature preservation actions to improve the conditions of water objects," the press service quoted the center's expert Roman Kolesnikov as saying. "These actions have been implemented by local authorities. This approach has resulted in better water quality in certain rivers, in better conditions in certain protected water areas, where landfills had been removed."

The scientific expeditions will continue for about two months. Experts will survey 32 locations at 27 water objects, including the Ob River's and the Taz River's mouths, the Ob, Taz, Nadym, Polyi and other rivers. All the works will be conducted within settlements to improve the region's ecology safety - the experts would be able to notice changes in water quality, including near water sources in the settlements that use surface water.

The scientists will analyze collected data to develop a nature protection action plan, which will be submitted to the local department of natural resources and ecology, and to the Federal Agency for Water Resources, as well as to the local authorities for further implementation. The main purpose is to preserve the unique water bodies of the Arctic zone, the press service added.