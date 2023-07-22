G20 energy ministers fail to draw up joint statement at meeting in Goa

NEW DELHI, July 22. /TASS/. The energy ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) failed to agree on a joint statement at their meeting in the Indian state of Goa on Saturday, but instead adopted the chair summary and the outcome document, and this was caused by disagreements among the participants concerning Ukraine and unilateral sanctions, according to the document made available to TASS.

It is said in references to the text that Russia agrees with all the provisions except those related to the Ukraine conflict.

"Russia has expressed its distinct view on the situation in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions and sanctions during the meeting," the document said.