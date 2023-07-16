Foreigners’ stake in Danone Russia, Baltika Breweries placed under temporary management

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Shares of foreigners in Baltika Breweries and Danone Russia dairy producer have been placed under temporary management of the Federal State Property Management Agency, Rosimushchestvo, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree that was published on the official portal of legal documents on Sunday.

In particular, the document extends the list of stakes in charter capitals of Russian legal entities to be transferred under temporary management. The list includes 98.56% in Baltika Breweries’ capital owned by Sweden’s Carlsberg Sverige Aktiebolag, 1.35% owned by Hoppy Union (part of the Carlsberg Group), and 0.09% owned by Carlsberg Deutschland GmbH (Carlsberg’s German subsidiary).

The list of securities to be transferred under temporary management includes 83,292,493,000 ordinary shares in Danone Russia (99.9999% in the capital based on the company’s report for 2022) owned by Produits Laitiers Frais Est Europe and 85,000 Danone Russia shares (0.0001% in the capital) owned by Danone Trade (owned by Danone Russia).

Baltika Breweries said on June 23 that the Denmark-based Carlsberg Group had completed its search for a new investor in its Russian business. The deal is subject to approval by regulatory authorities in Russia, Baltika said.

In October 2022, Danone announced its intention to transfer the effective control of its Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) business in Russia.