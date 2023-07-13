Russia eyes high-tech projects with other countries — Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia is going to create mutually beneficial technology alliances with other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Certainly, when solving problems of technological sovereignty, we do not intend to confine ourselves. On the contrary, we are going to create and expand equal, mutually beneficial technology and research alliances with other states," the Russian leader said.

"Such specific projects in a whole range of significant spheres" will be discussed during the Russian presidency in BRICS in 2024, the head of state said. "In particular, this refers to advanced technologies of computation, processing, storage and transmission of data," he added.