MC-21 aircraft to get long-range version — UAC CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The MC-21 aircraft may get a long-range version that will be able to perform a continuous flight at least from Moscow to Vladivostok, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We also consider long-range narrow-bodied aircraft, tentatively speaking, an alternative to А321 XLR, to make just about a continuous flight from Moscow to Vladivostok possible," he said. CEO answered the question whether an MC-21 with an extended range of flight would be such aircraft in the affirmative.

The maximum flying distance of MC-21 currently stands at 5,100 km, according to information on the UAC’s website.

MC-21-300 is a medium range airliner with capacity from 163 to 211 passengers. Its serial supplies are planned for next year.

