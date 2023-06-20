Moscow clinches sixteen industrial, city planning deals at SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Sixteen agreements on industrial development and creating a comfortable environment in the city of Moscow were made within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2023, the press service of the municipal complex of economic policy and property and land relations said on Tuesday.

"We concluded agreements with sixteen partners on the Forum’s sidelines this year, with major producers, developers and financial institutions, federal and regional authorities among them. Our arrangements aim to create new production sites and form a comfortable urban environment, as well as develop human resources, driverless transport and industrial tourism. We also held more than ten events with experts on sharing experience in the sphere of raising investments, resource management, implementation of city programs and projects, and development of public-private partnership mechanisms," Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) sector is turning into a priority area for the Moscow industry, the press service said. The Moscow government has therefore signed an agreement with the T1 holding at SPIEF in 2023. The company intends to launch pilot production of UAVs at the Rudnevo industrial park by the end of this year, it added.