Sovcomflot to allocate over $120 mln for 2022 dividend payout

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Sovcomflot will allocate more than 10 bln rubles ($121 mln) for payment of 2022 dividend in the amount of 4.29 rubles per one ordinary share, according to a decision taken by the company’s shareholders at the annual general meeting, the press service reported on Monday.

"Annual general meeting of shareholders of Sovcomflot decided to allocate 10.189 bln rubles, or 50% of adjusted net profit of the company under IFRS for 2022, which amounts to 4.29 rubles per one ordinary share, for payment of 2022 dividends," the report said.

Moreover, Sovcomflot maintains plans to pay dividends in the amount of 50% of adjusted net profit under IFRS for 2023, the company added. It also expects high levels of profit and profitability to remain in the mid-term due to favorable market environment and stable work of industrial segment of business.

"Sovcomflot notes commitment to the present dividend policy and plans to pay dividends in the amount of 50% of adjusted net profit under IFRS for 2023," the company stressed.

The state is the main shareholder of Sovcomflot, holding 82.8% of shares. Minority shareholders own 15.6% of shares, while 1.6% of shares are on the balance sheet of a subsidiary.