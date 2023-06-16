Rosneft, CNPC shift to national currencies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) shifted to paying for the feedstock in national currencies, the Russian oil producer said after the meeting of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Oil supplies, with their volume reaching 40 mln metric tons per year in accordance with current contracts, are one of key areas of cooperation between Rosneft and CNPC. Companies have recently moved to paying for the feedstock in national currencies," Rosneft said.