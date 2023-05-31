Russia’s gold output rises by 10.5% in April

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Gold output in Russia in April 2023 increased by 10.5% in annual terms, but fell by 27.1% compared to March, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In general, in January - April 2023, gold production increased by 9.4% compared to the same period in 2022. The production of the main precious metals in April increased by 6% in annual terms. The output of primary aluminum increased by 7.5% compared to April 2022, but decreased by 2.9% compared to March 2023. In total, aluminum production increased by 9.8% in January-April 2023.

Rosstat does not provide absolute figures.

The volume of pig iron smelted in April amounted to 4.7 mln metric tons, which is 8% more than in April 2022 and 0.7% less than in March 2023. In the four months of 2023, 18.09 mln metric tons (+1.5%) were produced.

The output of non-alloy steel in April increased by 2.8% compared to April 2022 to 5.12 mln metric tons (+2.1% compared to March 2023). In January - April 2023, 19.35 mln metric tons were produced (-1.9% compared to January - April 2022).

Alloy steel production in April increased by 13.4% to 1.43 mln metric tons (-7.8% compared to March 2023). In four months of 2023, 5.83 mln metric tons of alloy steel were produced (+7.1% compared to the same period in 2022).

In general, metallurgical production in Russia in April 2023 increased by 4.8% in annual terms, and in comparison with March 2023 it decreased by 6.7%. In January-April 2023, the volume growth amounted to 2.7% compared to the same period in 2022.