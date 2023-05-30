Hainan's Sanya Phoenix Airport sees passenger traffic exceed 9.52 mln since start of year

HAIKOU /China/, May 30. /TASS/. Passenger traffic at Phoenix International Airport in the city of Sanya on China's Hainan Island has exceeded 9.52 million people since the beginning of this year. The Hainan Daily newspaper reported this on Tuesday, citing the airport's administration.

Between January and May, Phoenix Airport served 13 thousand people more than in the whole year of 2022, when air travel in China was extremely affected by the spread of the coronavirus. Passenger traffic at Sanya's airport was also 6.7% higher in the five months than the number recorded during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

As commented by the Phoenix Airpot Administration, the province's regional air travel market is booming. Demand for flights to various locations around the world is increasing. Because of this, Hainan's air transport network is becoming more extensive. New flight destinations have recently appeared, as well as an increased number of planes to service existing routes.

Phoenix Airport(Fenghuang, China) is among China's key air harbors. In 2019, the Airports Council International recognized it as the best in Asia among airfields equipped for civil aviation and hosting 15 million to 25 million passengers a year. According to official data, passenger traffic using its services increased by 7.9% to 16.63 million in 2021.