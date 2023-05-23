Electronic tourist visa to be launched starting July 2023 — minister

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Electronic tourist visa may be launched starting July 1, 2023, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at a Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

"The issue of revalidation of a single e-visa is under consideration. It should substantially ease the processes of granting permits to visit Russia. The Foreign Ministry promises to launch e-visa starting July 1 of this year," he said.

In 2020, the law was passed in Russia to start the processing of electronic visas online for citizens of 52 countries in 2021. However, the enactment was suspended due to the pandemic. Last fall Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government together with the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service with considering revalidation of electronic visa for citizens of the countries not included in the list of unfriendly states.