Russia and Iran agree on use of Mir payment cards — Iranian deputy tourism minister

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have concluded all necessary bilateral agreements for the mutual use of Mir payment cards, Iranian Deputy Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian told TASS on Friday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum event in Kazan, Tatarstan.

"All bilateral agreements between the countries have been reached. We are waiting for confirmation from the central banks of both countries as to when the system will go live. The launch date depends on the decision of the central banks of the two countries," he said.

The 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2023" is being held on May 18-20 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center (IEC). More than 7,000 people from 85 countries around the world and 84 Russian regions are expected to take part in the forum events. In total, the forum will feature about 200 events and at least 100 business and other agreements are expected to be signed.