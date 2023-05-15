MC-21-310 aircraft may receive version with larger passenger capacity — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The development of various modifications of the domestic MC-21 aircraft is underway, but for the moment the creation of the basic version of the MC-21-310 is in the first place, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that there is a need to develop several modifications based on this airliner, including a version designed for 220-250 passengers.

"Now, I would like to emphasize that all forces are focused precisely on the creation of a completely import-independent version of the MC-21-310 aircraft. First of all, we are solving the problem of national security and technological sovereignty in the strategic direction of civil aviation, but no one cancels the economy. Therefore, the study of various development options of the MC-21 family is also underway," he said. "I think that several modifications based on the MC-21 should also be worked out, including a version for 220-250 passengers," he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that tests of the MC-21 with a domestic wing and a PD-14 engine were successfully completed at the end of 2022, and the Federal Air Transport Agency issued an approval for these changes to the design.

"Now, relying on these results, the rest of the systems and assemblies are being replaced, we must receive all approvals and complete the formation of the Russified aircraft by the end of 2024," he summed up.

The MC-21-300 is a medium-haul airliner with a capacity of 163-211 passengers. Earlier, the press service of Rostec corporation told TASS that serial deliveries of MC-21 aircraft equipped with Russian PD-14 engines are planned to begin in 2024, six aircraft will be delivered.