Design works for Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline via Mongolia at their final stage

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The design and survey works for the project on construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline via Mongolia to China are at their final stage now, Gazprom said in a statement on Friday.

The joint working group of the Mongolian government and Gazprom on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding regarding the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia met in Ulan-Bator, Gazprom noted. The meeting was moderated by Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Vitaly Markelov and Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan.

"The meeting participants discussed the progress of the design and survey works for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline construction project. It was noted that the works are proceeding in strict compliance with the approved schedules and are currently at their final stage," the statement reads.

In January 2022, Gazprom and the Mongolian government signed a statement on the results of the consideration of the feasibility study for the project on construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline that is to become an extension of Power of Siberia-2. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said in November 2022 that the design works for Soyuz Vostok would be completed in 2023.

The gas pipeline will supply about 50 bln cubic meters of gas to China annually. The total length of the gas pipeline through the territory of Mongolia will be 962.9 km. Construction on the project could start in 2024, and the gas pipeline may be launched in 2027-2028.