Rostec intends to produce ten Tu-214 airliners per year by 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s state corporation Rostec plans to produce ten narrow-body Tu-214 airliners per year starting 2025, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the results of the company’s activities in 2022 on Friday.

"The Tu-214 aircraft [is manufactured] at the Kazan aviation plant. New hangars are being constructed, there will be a very big plant, with the capacity to produce ten airliners. We are to produce ten airliners already in 2025," he said.

An increase in production of this aircraft to 20 per year will require additional financing, the CEO noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview last December that the United Aircraft Corporation might increase annual production of the Tu-214 to 20 airliners, adding that going beyond this point would be costly and create an imbalance with the MS-21 project. The plan is to deliver Russia’s first Tu-214 plane with a Russian-made PS-90A engine this year, he noted.

The need to boost serial production of Tu-214 arose amid Western sanctions imposed against Russia, the suspension of Airbus and Boeing aircraft supplies as well as the refusal of European countries and the US to provide technical maintenance and deliver components for the existing Russian air carrier fleet. Until recently, the Tu-214 was produced in small volumes as it is only used in state aviation now. Aeroflot will become one of the main customers. According to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, the company considers the Tu-214 as a mainstay in its aircraft fleet.