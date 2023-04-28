Russia to stop publicizing oil and gas production statistics until April 1, 2024

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will stop publicizing official statistics for oil, natural gas and gas condensate production until April 1, 2024, the government says in its decree posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The publication of information will be suspended starting from March and the first quarter of 2023.

The Russian Federal Statistics Service did not post oil and gas condensate production data in its report for March and the first quarter. Meanwhile, gas production statistics were released. Russia slashed gas production by 14.1% year on year in the first quarter of 2023 to 149 bln cubic meters and by 15.3% annually to 49.8 bln cubic meters this March.