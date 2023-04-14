Sales of SWM crossovers to start in April - May 2023 — senior manager

KALININGRAD, April 14. /TASS/. Sales of SWM-branded crossovers, owned by the Shineray Group in China, are scheduled to start in late April - early May of this year, Senior VP of Avtotor Holding Ruslan Sadykov told reporters at the ceremony marking the start of production.

Avtotor, a Russian automobile plant in the Kaliningrad Region, launched the assembly of SWM-branded cars earlier today. The plant has started production on three crossovers, including the SWM G01 midsize one, the SWM G01F urban crossover, and the SWM G05 Pro full-size vehicle.

"We have plans to launch production of small minivans at some point and there will be an electric vehicle," the executive said. "According to our estimates, [sales will kick off] sometime in late April - early May," Sadykov noted. He refrained from specifying the price tag and called to wait for an announcement from dealers.

The plant will start "with modest volumes - about 15,000 units at this point," Sadykov said. "Subsequent volumes will depend on the market. The exchange rate fluctuations we are seeing today due to various geopolitical reasons will not be the last," he added.