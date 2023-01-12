Deliveries of Russian gas to Serbia carried out flawlessly — Srbijagas CEO

BELGRADE, January 12. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian gas to Serbia via the TurkStream gas pipeline through Bulgaria are carried out flawlessly, General Director of Srbijagas Dusan Bajatovic said in an interview with RTS channel.

"We have 2 bln cubic meters of gas using the oil formula, now it’s $396 per 1,000 cubic meters. This is what Presidents [of Serbia and Russia Aleksandar] Vucic and [Vladimir] Putin have agreed on, and it is being carried out flawlessly through the TurkStream gas pipeline, the interconnector between Bulgaria and Hungary. We receive 13 mln cubic meters daily, there are no threats to supply," he said.

Earlier, Bajatovic said that Serbia does not expect problems with gas, since it has all the necessary volumes through supplies from Russia until the end of the upcoming heating season.

On May 29, Vucic said that during telephone conversations with the president of Russia, he had agreed on the main issues of the gas contract. According to him, the contract will be signed for three years, the gas price will be calculated according to the oil formula, which means $310-408 per 1,000 cubic meters. Vucic noted that this is the best price in Europe.