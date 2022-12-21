Some 4,000 Russian tourists back from Egypt, says Tez Tour

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Around 4,000 Russian tourists have returned from Egypt to date, a source in the press service of the travel agency Tez Tour told TASS.

"As of today, around 4,000 tourists have returned to Russia," the company said, adding that it plans to bring back most of the Russian tourists that are currently in Egypt by the end of this week.

On December 15, all iFly airline flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Egypt were canceled due to restrictions in Jordan’s airspace. Russia’s Air Transport Agency recommended that other carriers take the company’s passengers. Meanwhile, iFly itself tried to change its route and fly over Syria. Currently the airline continues to coordinate the necessary documents with the air transport agency in order to make flights to Egypt, and plans to start flights on December 22.

Tez Tour said earlier that more than 15 flights would be required to return all tourists. Its clients will be able to fly to Moscow by Egypt Air, Red Wings and Corendon.