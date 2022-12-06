Looky social network expects to lure at least 10% of Russian users from Instagram by 2024

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. A new social network called Looky has been launched in Russia, with investments totaling 160 mln rubles ($2.54 mln).

Network developers expect to attract at least 10% of Russian Instagram users [owned by Meta, recognized as extremist and outlawed in Russia - TASS] by 2024, project director Egor Yakovlev said during the project presentation.

"We present Looky, a new social network. In our opinion, it is designed to substitute Instagram and its core functions," Yakovlev said.

All the base functions from Instagram were preserved in the project, such as posts, stories and personal messages, and new ones "the users wanted to see but were not implemented due to some reasons" were added, he noted.

The social network introduced publishing of external links right in posts, as well as a built-in loyalty program with the use of block chain and NFT technologies and sorting of posts by topic folders for users to navigate the content. Furthermore, all the data from Instagram can be transferred to Looky "in a click," Yakovlev said. In addition to the content from the page, the nickname the user had in Instagram will be assigned to him. "We expect to attract at least 10% of Russian users of Instagram by 2024," he added.