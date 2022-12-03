Ship with Ukrainian grain on its way to Ethiopia, two more vessels being loaded — Zelensky

KIEV, December 3. /TASS/. A ship with Ukrainian grain is currently on its way to Ethiopia, while two more vessels, bound to Ethiopia and Somalia, are currently being loaded, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday.

"The third vessel has already entered the port of Odessa as part of our Grain from Ukraine initiative. The humanitarian [cargo] of wheat totalling 25,000 tons will be sent to Somalia," Zelensky said.

The second vessel will depart to Ethiopia after being loaded with 30,000 tons of wheat. The first vessel is already on its way to the country.

Zelensky put forward the Grain From Ukraine initiative during his video address to participants of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit.