Swedish seismologists register two explosions on Nord Stream routes — TV

STOCKHOLM, September 27. /TASS/. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the routes of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on Monday, the SVT TV channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the data obtained by the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN), two clear explosions were registered by the measuring stations. One of them had a magnitude of 2.3.

SNSS spokesman Bjorn Lund said there was no doubt that these were explosions.

The TV channel reports that the coordinates of the registered explosions coincide with the area where the gas leak is currently occurring.

The first explosion was recorded at about two o’clock in the morning on Monday, the second at 07:04 p.m. on the same day. Gas leak warnings were issued on Monday at 01:52 p.m. and 08:41 p.m. respectively. Vessels passing through the area reportedly notified the Coast Guard of the seething on the sea surface. Lund argues that there are usually no military exercises in the area of the incident, which could theoretically cause damage to the pipelines.

Earlier, the Danish military published the seething footage taken from a military helicopter on their website. They show an area on the sea surface with a diameter of at least several tens of meters, from which gas escapes into the atmosphere.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the government would hold an emergency meeting on the issue of leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday.

Three leaks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were detected within a few hours. The first of them was detected on Nord Stream 2 near the Danish Island of Bornholm. Then two leaks were recorded at Nord Stream. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had entered the sea. Aircraft and ships are prohibited from approaching the scene of incidents closer than five nautical miles.