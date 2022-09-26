Putin: strange to block supply of Belarusian fertilizer to world markets

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it extremely strange that the supply of Belarusian fertilizer to world markets is still blocked.

"Unfortunately, supplies of Belarusian fertilizers to world markets are still blocked. It is very strange, because world markets, especially in developing countries, are in dire need of this product," Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin recalled that back at their meeting in Samarkand he and Lukashenko had planned to discuss both economic and security issues, but the busy work schedule during the trip did not allow them to pay sufficient attention to these topics.

"But we still have a fairly large amount of issues that we need to discuss, and we agreed to meet separately here in Sochi," Putin explained.

"I am very glad that you found the time to come and talk about all the issues that we planned to discuss in Samarkand. There are a lot of questions here, they relate to the situation in the region, but economic issues are no less important," the Russian leader said.