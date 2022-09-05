Russia to redirect energy resources to Middle East and Africa — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia plans to redirect energy resources not merely to Asia-Pacific countries but also to the Middle East and Africa, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Further to the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East is promising for us. However, we are also considering other destinations, for example, Africa," the Minister said.

The process of redirecting supplies is rather long but the effort is underway, Shulginov added.