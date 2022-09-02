Opportunities to circumvent Russian oil price cap will be limited — G7 statement

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) intends to introduce restrictions against the circumvention of capped prices for Russian oil, G7 Finance Ministers said in their joint statement on Friday.

"We would aim to limit possibilities for circumventing the price cap regime, while at the same time minimizing the administrative burden for market participants," the ministers said in the document.

Russia would halt oil and petroleum products supplies to countries deciding to cap the Russian oil price, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.