Russian electronics sector to receive unprecedented financing — PM

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/ Development of the domestic electronics industry in coming years will be financed at an unprecedented level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Electronics is the critical direction on the path of achieving the country’s technological sovereignty, Mishustin said, "Certainly, it means that indigenous relevant machine-building, production of process and auxiliary equipment and components should be more actively developed now, including through stimulation of the demand for microelectronic products. We are paying particular attention to this sphere," the Prime Minister said.

"The industry will get unprecedented, I would say, financing, and also it is the long-term one. We made plans for eight years," Mishustin added.