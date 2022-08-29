Rustore implements in-app purchase option

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. An option of in-app purchases has become available in the Russian app store Rustore for Android, press service of VK, the app store developer, told TASS on Monday.

"The opportunity of making in-app purchases appeared in Rustore. Developers will be able to monetize Android-based apps and users will be able to buy subscriptions and make one-time purchases in Rustore. The new functionality is implemented using Sber technologies," the press service said.

A bank card should be linked to a personal account in the app store to make purchases. Rustore will provide customary monetization instruments for app developers and reduce time of settlements for payments received to one business day. "Other monetization opportunities will be available later and users will get even more convenient payment methods," VK said.