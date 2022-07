MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. International ratings agency Fitch said it had downgraded Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC'.

On July 20, the Ukrainian government formally launched a consent solicitation to defer external debt repayments for 24 months. Fitch said it viewed the process as the initiation of a distressed debt exchange (DDE) process, consistent with ratings of 'C' for both the LTFC IDR and affected securities.