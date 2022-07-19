Tehran Stock Exchange launches ruble-rial pair trades — media

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The Tehran Stock Exchange has launched Iranian rial/Russian ruble trading on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The agency noted that this launch comes on the heels of a previous banking agreement between Iran and Russia reached during a trip to Moscow by the governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

The trading of the rial/ruble pair is conducted under the same rules as the trading of other currency pairs, including the dollar and the euro.

The press service of the Iranian Central Bank noted that with the commencement of trading and the development of interbank cooperation on a bilateral basis as such, Iran's exports to Russia will increase, and this is a serious step towards cultivating economic relations between the two countries.

In turn, Iranian Central Bank Governor Iranian Central Bank Governor Ali Saleh-Abadi pointed out that given the current political situation in the world, international currencies, such as the dollar, have become a political tool and an instrument of domination, IRNA reported.

According to him, local currencies, in addition to bilateral and multilateral currency agreements, will be a suitable means to neutralize political instruments and the dominance of world currencies.

On July 7-8, Saleh-Abadi visited Moscow, where he signed a number of memorandums on interbank cooperation. He vowed to soon implement the memorandums of intentions that he had signed during this trip. The official also noted that Tehran and Moscow "in the future, may link" their banks using an interbank system similar to SWIFT.