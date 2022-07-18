Iran may increase imports of grain and oil from Russia — Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Iran does not rule out that it can increase its imports of grain, animal feed and oil, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"Negotiations have been held at the level of the heads of the two states, and if certain conditions are met, it will be possible to increase the import of grain, animal feed and oil from Russia to Iran," he said.

The diplomat also noted that Russia is now the main supplier of grain and animal feed to Iran.

"In the past, Iran received a significant part of the grain it needed from South American countries and other countries, and Russia was considered a secondary source. From 2021, we have changed this process and Russia has become Iran’s main source of grain and animal feed supplies. Last year Iran imported more than 8 million tonnes of grain and animal feed from Russia," he said.

Jalali also noted that Iran has not experienced a food shortage so far, because the republic has stable strategic reserves, and the process of food imports is constantly maintained.

"Iran annually produces more than 130 million tonnes of various agricultural products and about 10 million tonnes of them are exported abroad. Most of the agricultural products exported from Iran are fruits, herbs, legumes, rice and grain. Iran produces a significant part of it needs domestic needs such as rice, grains and legumes," Jalali added.