Airport operations to remain suspended in southern Russia until March 2 — federal agency

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Restrictions on the operation of airports in a number of cities in southern Russia will remain in effect until March 2, Elena Mikheeva, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Due to the deterioration around the situation in Ukraine, flights to a number of airports in southern Russia are temporarily restricted from 3.45 pm Moscow Time. The restrictions are valid until 3.45 (Moscow Time in the morning - TASS) on March 2 this year," the official said.

Earlier, the Russian aviation agency reported that the operations of 12 airports in the southern cities of Russia were temporarily suspended - these are the airports of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh and Simferopol.

The federal agency asked passengers of the nearest flights to these cities not to come to the airports.