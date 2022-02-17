Some 10 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine to be supplied to Turkey, says company

ANKARA, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Turkey’s pharmaceutical company Turk Ilac ve Serum Sanayi have entered into an agreement on supply of 10 mln doses of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik Light to Turkey, a source in the Turkish company told TASS on Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund has chosen Turk Ilac ve Serum Sanayi as an authorized partner on supply and distribution of the vaccine Sputnik Light in Turkey. The contract concluded stipulates the supply of 10,000,000 doses of the vaccine at the first stage," the source said.

Russia’s Sputnik Light jab is not authorized for use in Turkey now. TASS has not yet obtained an official commentary of the country’s Health Ministry on that.

On April 28, 2021, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported that the republic had signed a contract on supply of the Sputnik V vaccine. On June 14, 2021, the first batch of Sputnik V was delivered to the republic.

On January 14, 2021, Turkey began mass vaccination of the population using the Chinese jab CoronaVac produced by Sinovac Biotech, the vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as the vaccine of its own production Turkovac.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, more than 144 mln people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the republic to date, of which 57 mln people have received the first component of the vaccine.