Kazakhstan imported about 70 mln kWh of electricity from Russia in January — Minister

NUR-SULTAN, February 3. /TASS/.Kazakhstan imported about 70 mln kWh of electric power from Russia, Energy Minister of the country Bolat Akchulakov said on Thursday.

"A significant increase of consumers resulted in a deficit evolved with us in the electric energy system. The deficit is covered in the first instance on account of flows from the Russian Federation," the Minister said.

Connection of Kazakhstan to the Russian energy system provides a positive result, Akchulakov said. "According to our data, we already took about 70 mln kWh from Russia to cover the shortage," he noted.