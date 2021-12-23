China to inevitably become world’s leading economy, Putin believes

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. China will inevitably become the number one economy in the world, which may happen between 2035 and 2050, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference Thursday.

"In terms of purchasing power parity, the Chinese economy is already bigger than the US one. Come 2035, then 2050, China will inevitably become the leading economy in the world in all other indicators as well," the Russian leader noted.

According to the president, the US understands this and seeks to exert pressure on China through sport, calling it "a mistake."

"As for us, we’ve always opposed the politicization of sport," Putin said.