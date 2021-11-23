Yenisei River Shipping Company fulfills annual cargo delivery plan by 115%

KRASNOYARSK, November 23. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company (YRSC, the main shareholder is the Norilsk Nickel Company) during the current year’s navigation transported 2.8 million tonnes of cargo, which is 115% of the year plan, the company reported on Tuesday.

Navigation in the Krasnoyarsk Region continues from May to autumn. The river route is used to transport consignments to the region’s northern districts.

"The Yenisei River Shipping Company’s cargo turnover during the 2021 navigation has reached 4 billion 261 million FTK," the company said. "The company has delivered 2.8 million tonnes of cargo, having fulfilled the plan by 115%."

The coronavirus pandemic has not affected the work, the shipping company told TASS.

The biggest share of the transported freight - 1.7 million tonnes - has been delivered to Norilsk Nickel’s enterprises, including 787,000 tonnes of sand, which the shipping company’s special vessel extracts at the Chervinskoye field.

Over the past navigation, the shipping company delivered about 480,000 tonnes of wood, 163,000 tonnes of oil products, where the major part was delivered to Taimyr. The number of 20-foot containers grew from 3,200 to 7,100, the company added. "In future, this tendency will continue: due to the large-scale investment projects to develop the Norilsk Industrial District," the shipping company said. "We plan to build up the container park."

In the 2021 navigation, the Yenisei River Shipping Company used 415 vessels.

About shipping company

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is the biggest cargo transporter along water routes in the Yenisei River basin. The company has the biggest in the region fleet of dry-cargo and tanker vessels.