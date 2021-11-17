Gomeltransneft limits pumping through Druzhba to Poland due to repairs — Transneft

MOSCOW, November 17. / TASS /. Gomeltransneft has restricted the pumping of oil through the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Poland for three days because of an unscheduled repair that began on November 18, on one of the pipeline branches, the official Transneft representative Igor Demin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Since yesterday, Gomeltransneft (Belarus) began unscheduled repairs on one of the branches of the Druzhba oil pipeline, limiting pumping in the direction of Adamova Zastava (Poland) for approximately three days, while the planned target for the month has not being revised," Demin said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline provides oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe. The pipeline originates in the Samara region, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern and southern, passes through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania.

Gomeltransneft Druzhba transports oil from the Russian part of the Druzhba pipeline towards Western and Eastern Europe and supplies the Belarusian petrochemical industry with hydrocarbons, and transports oil products through the territory of Belarus.